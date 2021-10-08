Rachel Rohanna started the Symetra Tour Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., Thursday with a solid opening round.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied in fifth place with 6-under 66 on the LPGA International, Jones Course.
Michaela Flinn leads after the first round with 11-under 61.
Rohanna had a bogey-free front nine that included consecutive birdies on Nos. 4, 5 and 6. She played the front nine in 3-under 33.
She had two birdies, an eagle (on No. 18, a par-5), and one bogey to play the back in 3-under 33.
“My round was pretty solid all around today,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna tees off at 12:53 p.m. today in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.