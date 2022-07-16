Rachel Rohanna and teammate Haylee Harford opened Friday’s third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational tied for 22nd place, and that’s where they remained heading into the final round.
The pairing was suggested to the golfers by their caddies.
“Our caddies were talking on a flight and it sounded like we had similar games, but different strengths so we figured we’d complement each other,” said Rohanna, adding, “There’s lots of strategy to this team stuff, though.”
Rohanna and Hayford have a three-round score of 6-under 204.
The third round was played in alternate shot format. The duo combined to shoot 1-under 70 with two birdies and a bogey.
“I get a lot of fairway shots in alternate shots and she gets to practice her punch shots. She is very accurate off the tee and can still move it out there about 255-260 (yards), so during the best ball she hits first so I can swing as hard as I can,” said Rohanna.
The second round was played in best-ball format and Rohanna shined with six birdies, and notably on the back nine with five birdies. Harford added another birdie as the pair finished with 6-under 64.
“I’m hitting and putting well, so that helps,” Rohanna said with a laugh. “Best ball is actually the best score per hole, so we’re trying to get her to make pars and get good looks at birdies so I can get it down the fairway and take more aggressive shots at the pin and I can just go for birdies.
“It she gets her putter hot, I’ve seen her put up 6, 8 birdies per round.”
Rohanna added, “I’m hoping we can each posts lots of birdies on opposite holes tomorrow!”
The first round was played in alternate shot with Rohanna and Harford shooting 1-over 70 with three bogeys and two birdies.
Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas enter the final round in first place with a three-day total of 17-under 193.
