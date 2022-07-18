Rachel Rohanna and Haylee Harford finished tied for 21st after closing with a 7-under 63 in Saturday’s final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
The pair finished with a four-round total of 13-under 267.
“The course was playing pretty receptive and as long as you don’t screw up too bad in alternative shot, you can go low in best ball,” said Rohanna.
The final round was best ball and the pair combined for eight birdies and one bogey. Harford carded five birdies, Rohanna scored one and both finished with birdies on the same hole twice.
“We played a great best ball. She got that putter going towards the end of the front nine,” Rohanna said of Harford, adding, “My partner got it going (Saturday), but Day 2 was a struggle for her on the greens.”
Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas finished first with a four-day score of 26-under 254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.