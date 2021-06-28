Rachel Rohanna dropped a stroke in Sunday’s final round of the Prasco Charity Championship, but still managed to finish in the top 20.
The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 1-over 73 in the final round to finish with a three-day total of 1-under 215 and a three-way tie in 18th place.
Meghan MacLauren shot 3-under 69 Sunday to win the tournament with a three-round total of 9-under 207.
Rohanna birdied No. 2 to go to 3-under for the tournament, but bogeyed two of the next three holes to play the front nine in 1-over 37.
Rohanna carded two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for an even-par 36.
Rohanna made it to 5-under for the tournament in Saturday’s second round on the strength of four birdies, one eagle and a bogey over a stretch from the sixth through 11th holes.
However, Rohanna lost one of the strokes on the 12th hole with a bogey. Then, she lost two more strokes with a double bogey-6 on the 17th hole.
Rohanna finished with 2-under 70 in the second round after opening with an even-par 72 in Friday’s first round.
