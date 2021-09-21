Little did Rachel Rohanna realize her push to make the cut Saturday would result in a top-20 finish in the Guardian Championship in Prattville, Ala.
The Waynesburg Central graduate fired 5-under 67 in Saturday’s second round to pull into a tie for 18th place after opening with 2-over 74.
Heavy rains led to the cancellation of the final round, so Rohanna was one of 10 golfers to finish at 3-under 141.
Her winnings of $2,077 allowed Rohanna to remain in sixth place on the Symetra Tour money list.
Rohanna had five birdies and 13 pars in the second round, and two bogeys and 16 pars in the opening round.
“I literally couldn’t make anything until my fifth hole on the second day,” said Rohanna.
