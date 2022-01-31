Rachel Rohanna had a solid effort in her opening LPGA event of the 2022 season with a top-50 finish in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.
The Waynesburg Central graduate closed with a 3-over 75 in Sunday’s final round for a four-day total of 3-over 291. Rohanna finished tied in 49th place.
Lydia Ko closed with a 3-under 69 to edge Danielle Kang by one stroke for her 17th LPGA Tour victory.
Rohanna opened the tournament Thursday with 2-under 70 and made the cut with a 4-over 74 in Friday’s second round.
She shot an even-par 72 in Saturday’s third round.
“It was really windy (Saturday). It was awful. I feel I played really well yesterday,” said Rohanna.
The weather in Boca Rotan, Fla., was unseasonably cold.
“It was a little chilly. It was in the 30s this morning and warmed up to 50 when I teed off (around 10:15 a.m.). It got up to 60 by the end of the round,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna said a few people mentioned to her she had an advantage with the weather conditions given her western Pennsylvania background.
“How many people said the weather was an advantage to me,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna opened the final round with a birdie to move to 1-under for the tournament.
She had a rough stretch to close out the front nine, however, with three bogeys and a double bogey to go out in 4-over 40.
“I had a couple bad breaks,” said Rohanna. “The double (bogey), the ball went straight through wind over the back of the hole.
“It was tough to putt on these greens. The cups were cut in difficult places.”
She had one birdie and eight pars on the back nine.
Rohanna said the difference was how she was able to handle the rough stretches she endured over the four rounds.
“The difference this week than in years past was when I struggled it would take two, three months to straighten out. Now, I feel it out in one round,” said Rohanna, who worked with her swing coach before the tournament.
Rohanna and the LPGA Tour now move on to Fort Myers, Fla., for the LPGA Drive on Championship.
