Rachel Rohanna entered the third round of the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic in 15th place, and closed the third round Saturday in the same spot.
The Waynesburg Central graduate is in a six-way tie for 15th place with a three-round total of 5-under 216.
Rohanna finished with 1-under 70 in the third round. She carded five birdies, but also had four bogeys. Rohanna went out in 1-under 34 with two birdies and a bogey, but made the turn with back-to-back bogeys.
She recovered with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, but gave one stroke back with a bogey on No. 17. Rohanna recovered with a birdie on the final hole.
Morgane Metraux stands atop the field at 16-under 200 entering the fourth round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.