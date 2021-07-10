Rachel Rohanna pieced together a string of birdies early in the second round of the Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort Friday that lifted her to the top spot on the leaderboard.
The Waynesburg Central graduate carded seven birdies and one double bogey in the second round to hold the clubhouse lead at 8-under 134 with about 50 still on the course. Although, only a few players were in position to pull into a tie or take the top spot from Rohanna.
Rohanna isn’t taking anything for granted as she enters Saturday’s final round.
“Well, I always thought my first win was going to come from behind, but both wins I’ve had a target on my back. I know there are some good players out there that can still go low today, so no matter what happens I’m just trying to focus on good ball-striking tomorrow and getting more putts to drop,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna had about a 20-minute turn around from the completion of the suspended first round and the start of the second round on No. 10.
Rohanna didn’t seemed bothered by the quick return to the course with five birdies on her first seven holes to play her opening nine in 5-under 30.
Her momentum took a hit on the turn with a double bogey-6 on No. 1, but she finished with two birdies over the final eight holes to come back in even-par 36.
Rohanna needed only 25 putts to complete the second round.
“Yes, both putting and ball-striking,” Rohanna credited for her low score in the second round, adding, “I had some tap in birds that helped!”
Lightning halted Thursday’s first round with Rohanna on the No. 12 fairway.
“We probably could’ve played like two more holes (Thursday) before they called us off. It was lightning, then poured down rain for like and hour-and-a-half, then they just suspended play,” explained Rohanna.
She returned Friday to finish out the opening round with one birdie and six pars to play her back nine in 1-under 34.
Rohanna played her opening nine holes of the Symetra Tour tournament in 2-under 34 with an eagle-3, two birdies and two bogeys for 2-under 34.
