Rachel Rohanna posted five birdies in the second round Saturday to make the cut at the IOA Championship Presented by Morongo Casio Resort & Spa.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with 4-under 68 in the second round after opening with a 3-over 75. She's tied for 33rd place entering Sunday's final round at 1-under 143.
Sophie Hausman leads entering the final round at 8-under 176.
Rohanna opened the second round with a bogey, but got the shot back with a birdie three holes later. She added another birdie on No. 9 to go out in 1-under 35.
Rohanna carded three more birdies on the back nine to come back in 3-under 33.
"Yes, definitely better weather, but I hit the ball really well today. It was hard to score high with my ball striking, so hoping to continue that tomorrow," said Rohanna. "Night and day from last week. I couldn't find a fairway or green last week and made everything I looked at, kind of the opposite today."
The stats bear Rohanna out with 13-of-14 fairways hit and 17-of-18 greens. She hit only 7-of-14 fairways and 11-of-18 greens in the opening round.
