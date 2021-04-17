Rachel Rohanna shot a 2-under 70 in Friday’s second round to qualify for the weekend rounds of the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic in Tucson, Ariz.
Rohanna enters the third round in the top 15 with a two-round total of 4-under 140.
The Waynesburg Central graduate opened on the back nine and carded one birdie and one bogey to go out in even-par 36.
She finished with two birdies on her back nine to come back in 2-under 34.
Rohanna shot 2-under 70 in the opening round Thursday. She carded two birdies on the front nine to go out in 2-under 34, and a birdie and bogey on the back for an even-par 36.
