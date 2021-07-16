Rachel Rohanna had a bogey-free round Thursday to open the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic with a 67.
The Waynesburg Central graduate carded two birdies on the front nine and a third on the back, and sits in a seven-way tie one stroke behind the leaders.
Rohanna hit 15-of-18 greens in regulation and needed 30 putts to complete the first round.
