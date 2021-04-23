Rachel Rohanna kept her solid play of late alive with an opening round 2-under 70 Friday at the Copper Rock Championship in Utah.
The Waynesburg Central graduate is tied for 12th entering the second round. Bailey Tardy and Natalie Sheary share the first-round lead at 6-under 66.
Rohanna had things rolling on the front nine with four birdies to go out in 4-under 33.
She slowed a bit on the back nine with two bogeys and seven pars to come back in 2-over 37.
