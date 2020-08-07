Rachel Rohanna rolled through the first 11 holes at 11-under Thursday, but carded back-to-back bogeys to finish with 1-under 70 in the first round of the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana.
The Waynesburg Central graduate had birdies on her fifth and eighth holes to go out in 2-under 32.
She carded a birdie-3 on No. 11, but gave two strokes back with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13.
Rohanna was tied in 38th place with about a quarter of the field still on the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
