Rachel Rohanna saved her best round for the final day, shooting a 5-under 67 Sunday to pull into a top-10 finish at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Mich.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in a two-way tie for ninth place with a three-round total of 11-under 205.
Fernanda Lira won the tournament by six strokes with 19-under 197.
Rohanna had two birdies on the front nine in the final round and four more on the back nine. She had her lone bogey on No. 11.
She had quite a run in the second round, closing out the front nine with four consecutive birdies. Rohanna had a bogey and birdie on the back nine to close out with a 4-under 68.
Rohanna endured a weather delay in the first round to shoot 2-under 70.
She opened the round on the back nine with a birdie. Rohanna added a birdie and bogey to go out in 1-under 35. Rohanna slipped to even early in the tournament with a bogey on her 11th hole, but had two birdies in the final eight holes to come back with a 1-under 35.
Rohanna remains sixth in the Symetra Tour money list.
The Symetra Tour moves to South Bend, Ind., this week for the Four Winds Invitational with a $200,000 purse.
