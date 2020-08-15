Rachel Rohanna had a lot of pars, 14 to be exact, but also carded two bogeys and a double bogey Friday to shoot 3-over 75 in the first round of the inaugural Founders Tribute at Longbow in Mesa, Ariz.
The Waynesburg Central graduate had a birdie on the second hole, but gave the stroke back with a bogey three holes later.
Rohanna closed out the front with a double bogey-7 to go out in 2-over 38. She made the turn with a bogey and finished with seven straight pars.
Casey Danielson held the lead after the first round at 7-under 65.
