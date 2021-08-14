Rachel Rohanna had an up-and-down first round Friday in the Four Winds Invitational, and closed the opening day with an even-par 72.
The Waynesburg Central graduate started on the back nine with a bogey.
She followed with a birdie and eagle-3 to go to 2-under for the tournament. However, she gave the strokes back with two bogeys over the next five holes.
Rohanna closed her front nine with a birdie to go out in 1-under 34.
Rohanna dropped to 1-over for the round with bogeys on her 13th and 15th hole. She recovered with a birdie on her 16th hole and finished her back nine at 1-over 38.
