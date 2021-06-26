Rachel Rohanna closed with bogey Friday afternoon to open the Prasco Charity Classic with an even-par 72.
The Waynesburg Central graduate sits in a tie for 39th place entering Saturday’s second round.
Rohanna had rollercoaster first round with four birdies and four bogeys.
She started on No. 10 and had one bogey and one birdie to go out in even-par 36.
Rohanna made the turn with a bogey and then finished with the stretch of birdie-bogey-birdie-par-birdie-bogey to play her back nine in 36.
