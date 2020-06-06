Rachel Rohanna opened the final round of the 26th annual CoBank Colorado Women’s Open in seventh place, but slide into a tie for 13th after shooting 2-over 74 Friday in the final round.
Rohanna had a three-day total of 2-under 214 (67-73-74) and won $1,750.
Jennifer Kopcho finished first at 16-under 200 and earned the top prize of $50,000.
Rohanna was 2-under on the front nine in the final round with four birdies and two bogeys, but took a turn for the worse after making the turn with a triple-bogey seven on No. 10.
She followed with a bogey-par-birdie-birdie run, but closed with a double-bogey seven on the finishing hole to play the back in 4-over.
Her six birdies in the final round were sixth-best among the field.
The Waynesburg Central graduate returned to the golf course after a three-month hiatus Wednesday afternoon and shot a 5-under 67 in the first round. She slipped a bit in Thursday’s second round with a 1-over 73 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver.
Starting the second round on No. 10, Rohanna was at 1-under for the round after a birdie on No. 2 (her 11th hole), but lost two shots with back-to-back bogeys two holes later.
“I had a couple of lies that would suck if you had them once a year. It got real windy with a rusty game. Trust me, it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Rohanna after the second round.
“The wind was pretty bad. It was swirling, not consistent. That was the problem.”
Rohanna is happy to return to tournament golf.
“This is my first tournament in three months. I signed up and met the criteria for the top 115. The Texas Open is going on now, and it has a pretty strong field,” said Rohanna. “The (Colorado Open) purse is $150,000 and the winner gets $50,000.”
Rohanna also played in the pro-am, and is happy she paid the extra $100 to do so because playing partner Rod Yoder on Team Reisher finished second with a three-round total of 24-under 192 (60-68-64) to win $1,825. Oakwood Homes No. 1 finished first at 27-under.
“The purse for the pro-am is $15,000 and the pro gets $2,500,” said Rohanna. “I like the team aspect. I’m really excited about the pro-am. We play best ball. The amateur gets to use 90 percent of their handicap.
“We played well (Wednesday). We weren’t both scoring on the same holes. But, we had a couple bogeys today. We’re in third place at 16-under and one shot behind two teams tied for first place.”
Rohanna is happy to back on the course after the long layoff, but things at the course are a lot different than the last tournament she played back in March.
“I got in way more practice on the range. More than I have ever had before,” explained Rohanna. “Oh yeah, it’s great to be back around fellow competitors.
“We have to wear masks unless we are golfing. No shaking hands. We are to show up at the course 45 minutes before our tee times. They have someone handling the pins. There was a rain delay and we had to go back to our cars.”
