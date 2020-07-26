Rachel Rohanna was unable to carry over the late momentum of her second round into Sunday’s final round of the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship, finishing with a 2-over 74.
The Waynesburg Central graduate opened the final round in a tie for 16th, but slid into a final tie for 28th place with a three-day total of 1-under 215.
Rohanna bogeyed the second, third and fifth holes, around a par and birdie, for a 2-over start. She got one of the strokes back with a birdie-2 on No. 8.
She added two more bogeys on the back nine and closed out the Symetra Tour event with a birdie on the final hole.
Riuxin Liu faltered a bit in the final round with a 1-under 71 after posting rounds of 66 on the first two days, but still won the tournament with a three-round total of 13-under 203.
Rohanna closed with a pair of birdies in Saturday’s second round to move up to 16th place after shooting a 2-under 70 for a two-day total of 3-under 141.
Rohanna had an up-and-down first round Friday, but fortunately closed on a up note to shoot 1-under 71.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished birdie-birdie to to finish in a tie for 28th place entering Saturday’s second round.
