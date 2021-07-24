Rachel Rohanna continued her strong play of late with a 3-under 68 Saturday in the second round of the Twin Bridges Championship.
The Waynesburg Central graduate pulled into a three-way tie for first place entering the third round with Lilia Vu and Maddie McCrary at 5-under 137.
Scattered thunderstorms are forecasted for the Albany, N.Y., area for Sunday's final round. Rain washed out the final two rounds of last week's tournament in Rochester, N.Y., with Rohanna in second place.
Rohanna had six birdies and three bogeys in the second round. She needed 24 putts, compared to 28 in the first round.
"Not so much yesterday, but today, yes," Rohanna said of her improvement on the green. "I was just hitting the ball well and giving myself chances.
"I also had a hole out from 40 yards yesterday and a chip in for bogey today."
Rohanna had an interesting first round Friday to finish with 2-under 69.
She birdied the ninth hole to go out in 1-under 34. Then, starting on No. 12, Rohanna had a birdie-bogey-double bogey-eagle-birdie run and finished the back in 1-under 35.
"It started out as a very boring round, then quickly turned into a rollercoaster," said Rohanna.
