Rachel Rohanna finished under par in the final three rounds of the Carolina Golf Classic Presented by Blue Cross NC to finish in a six-way tie for 41st place.
The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 2-under 70 in the final round Sunday for a four-day total of 7-under 281.
Sophia Shubert needed three holes to win a playoff with Fatima Fernandez Cano after both finished play tied at 18-under 270.
Rohanna had five birdies in the final round, but also had a double bogey-7 and bogey.
She totaled four birdies and three bogeys to shot 1-under 71 in Saturday’s third round.
Rohanna made a move in Friday’s second round to make the cut with eight birdies over the final 14 holes after back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 for her best score of the tournament, 6-under 66.
She opened the tournament Thursday with 2-over 74. Rohanna had three bogeys and one birdie.
“I played much better than I scored. I couldn’t make anything except for Day 2. The first day I think I missed just three greens and probably six putts around 12 feet,” said Rohanna. “It was frustrating, but I bounced back well on Friday and (Sunday).”
The season closes this week with the Symetra Tour Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. The tournament, with a purse of $250,000, opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at the LPGA International, Jones Course.
Rohanna won the 2017 championship with a three-round score of 13-under 203.
“It’s a hit or miss course for me. I’ve had some great finishes, but each year the weather can be completely different. It’s a course you have to respect,” said Rohanna.
