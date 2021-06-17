Little did Rachel Rohanna know a golf outing a couple months with Randy Pettit would transform into her first coaching position.
But, that’s how things worked out for the Waynesburg Central graduate when Pettit, Assistant Athletic Director, Strength & Conditioning Coach, Director of the Fitness Center at Waynesburg University, suggested she become the women’s coach at the university.
“He said this is far-fetched, but would you be interested in the women’s coaching job?” explained Rohanna.
Rohanna initially balked at the suggestion, but, as she pondered the opportunity, she changed her mind and accepted the position.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” said Rohanna, quickly adding, “My priority is to play on the tour. They reached out to me and offered me the opportunity I couldn’t turn down.
“It’s going to be a good fit.”
Rohanna harkened back to the coaches she’s played for and worked with, including her grandmother, Roseann Schwartz, long-time coach at Youngstown State.
She intends to be more than just a golf coach for her players.
“I’ll be mentoring them and help them not just on the golf course, but whatever else they need,” said Rohanna. “They can use golf in other aspects of life.”
As for her perspective, Rohanna said, “It’s fun. I’ll do some recruiting for girls that will be strong for the team and the conference. I’m excited about the recruiting part of it, recruiting local players in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to benefit the program. I’ll go to the WPIAL final, AJGA, junior golf tournaments, section matches.”
Rohanna doesn’t plan to leave her full-time job anytime in the near future, a point she made sure her sponsors, notably 84 Lumber, understood.
“I have no plans on retiring on the actual golf side,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna was a solid student as well as an outstanding golfer at Ohio State University. She understands the role academics has in a Division-III program.
“The golf part, I want to improve their games. We have the same offseason to work,” said Rohanna. “We can offer a lot of players a lot of opportunities academically, especially in nursing.
“Giving yourself a good schedule, I loved that. The mindset is schooling is their main concern.
“It will open my eyes to a different perspective. That will be good for me.”
Rohanna’s golf schedule generally runs from mid-March through mid-November, but she was assured assistance will be their to cover those times she’s on the course.
“They made sure I knew that when I was adamant about not taking the job. There are multiple people on the staff who can jump in and help when I need it,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna currently sits 48th on the Symetra Tour money list with $10,413 in nine events. The top 10 on the list at the end of the season automatically gain LPGA status, while the top 30 advance to the final level of Q school.
She’s off this week, but heads to Cincinnati early next week for the Symetra Tour’s Prasco Charity Classic on June 25-27.
Rohanna then expects to play in an LPGA event in the first week of July, the Volunteers of America Classic in Colony, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.