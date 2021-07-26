Rachel Rohanna will once again host a free junior clinic on Tuesday at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
The event is sponsored by First Federal of Greene County. Those interested in participating are asked to preregister at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junior-golf-clinic-with-rachel-rohanna-tickets-163357543811.
This clinic is designed for children and teens ages 2-18 and will focus on the basics of golfing in separate sessions for different age groups. Clinic times and ages are: 10-11:30 a.m., Youth Session 1, ages 6-18; 12:45-1:15 p.m. Toddler Session, ages 2-5; and 1:30-3 p.m. Youth Session 2, ages 6-18.
Youth Sessions 1 and 2 will feature lessons on hitting, putting, and golf lingo/etiquette, followed by a putting competition with prizes. The toddler session will introduce little ones to the game of golf.
Equipment will be provided, although you may bring your own clubs.
A free light lunch and refreshments will be provided for all attendees starting at noon. A food truck and Kona Ice will be on site from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.