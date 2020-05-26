With the start of the Symetra/LPGA tours still a few weeks away, Rachel Rohanna returns to the golf course Thursday as instructor when she hosts a clinic at Rohanna’s Golf Course in Waynesburg.
Sponsored by First Federal of Greene County and Rohanna’s Golf Course, the clinic will be an all-day event for all age groups, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Very few open slots remain, so Rohanna asks interested golfers reach out to her via Facebook to inquire about availability.
“Thursday is going to be an all day event with different time slots for age groups. I’ll do a little introductory to golf, hit some shots, and kids will have the opportunity to putt, chip, and hit balls with me. We will have different stations to work on these areas,” explained Rohanna, adding, “I’m really lucky to have First Federal of Greene County and Rohanna’s Golf Course behind this to help promote the game. This will be a great summer for kids to sign up for the Junior Membership at Rohannas and other area courses.”
