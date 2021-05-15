Rachel Rohanna closed with two birdies in her final four holes Friday afternoon to open the Symetra Classic with a first-round 2-under 70.
The Waynesburg Central graduate is tied for eighth place and sits two shots behind Frida Kinhult entering the second round.
Rohanna carded birdies on her fourth and sixth holes, but gave the strokes back when she closed the front nine with two bogeys.
