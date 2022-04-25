Rachel Rohanna was unable to climb the leaderboard in Sunday’s final round of the DIO Implant LA Open after closing with a 1-over 72.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with five birdies in the final round, but had a rough start with a bogey and double bogey in the first three holes.
Rohanna had two bogeys, two pars and two birdies in the final six holes of the front to go out in 3-over 35 and slip to 4-over for the tournament.
She bogeyed No. 11, but finished with three birdies over the final five holes to come back in 2-under 34.
Rohanna shot 1-over 72 in Saturday’s third round. She opened with 10 straight pars before carding a birdie on No. 11 to go to 1-under for the tournament. However, she had two bogeys on the final three holes.
Rohanna had five bogeys and three birdies in Friday’s second round for 2-over 73 and a two-round score of even par.
Rohanna opened the tournament with a 2-under 69 with two birdies and just one bogey.
