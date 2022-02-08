Kaley Rohanna nearly outscored McGuffey by herself Monday night, finishing with a game-high 22 points in Waynesburg Central's 57-27 home victory in Section 2-AAA action.
Waynesburg improves to 9-1 in the section and 13-3 overall. McGuffey slides to 3-8 in the section and 8-12 overall.
The Lady Raiders led 36-23 at halftime, then pulled away with a 17-0 advantage in the third quarter.
Nina Sarra finished with 17 points and Clara Paige Miller added 10 for Waynesburg.
Taylor Schumacher scored eight points for McGuffey.
South Park 73, Bentworth 11 -- The Lady Eagles scored 27 points in the first quarter to roll to a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
South Park (10-1, 15-3) led 27-3 after the first quarter and 44-5 at halftime.
Laura Vittone scored five points for Bentworth (2-9, 6-13).
Maddie Graham led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 19 points. Maya Wertelet added 18.
Charleroi 64, Brownsville 30 -- The Lady Falcons' Emma Seto scored a game-high 22 points, but the Lady Cougars came away with the Section 2-AAA home victory.
Charleroi (7-4, 13-8) led 22-6, 39-14 and 54-23 at the quarter breaks.
McKenna DeUnger paced the Lady Cougars with 19 points. Riley Jones scored 14 and Ella Sypolt added 10.
Brownsville goes to 6-4 in the section and 8-9 overall.
Trinity 90, Albert Gallatin 62 -- The Lady Hillers scored over 20 points in each quarter on their way to a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the visiting Lady Colonials.
Trinity improves to 11-0 in the section and 16-1 overall. Albert Gallatin goes to 8-3 in section play and 13-4 overall.
Trinity led 24-18, 45-30 and 66-42 at the quarter breaks.
Gianna Michaux paced the Lady Colonials with 22 points. Courtlyn Turner scored 18 points, Grayce Panos finished with 11, and Mya Glisan added 10.
Trinity's Alyssa Clutter scored a game-high 23 points. Eden Williamson (15), Macie Justice (13), and Madeline Roberts (12) also scored in double figures.
West Mifflin 62, Belle Vernon 54 -- The Lady Titans upended the visiting Lady Leopards for a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Belle Vernon (8-3, 15-5) led 20-18 at halftime, but West Mifflin rallied for a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Titans (5-6, 6-15) closed out the victory with a 25-18 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon with 19 points. Viva Kreis scored 15 and Presleigh Colditz added 11.
Emily Beck paced West Mifflin with a game-high 20 points. Shannon Conley and Savaughn Wimbs both scored 12.
Southmoreland 51, Mount Pleasant 25 -- Delaynie Morvosh, Gracie Spadaro and Olivia Cernuto combined for 44 points to lead the Lady Scots to a Section 3-AAAA victory at Mount Pleasant.
Morvosh finished with a game-high 17 points. Spadaro scored 14 and Cernuto added 13.
Southmoreland led 10-9 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 20-13 at halftime. The advantage grew to 33-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Tiffany Zelmore scored 13 points for the Lady Vikings (1-8, 6-12).
Serra Catholic 72, California 35 -- The Lady Eagles pulled away with 38 points in the second quarter for a section 2-AA victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Kendelle Weston led California (5-4, 10-9) with 17 points.
Chloe Pordash (21), Brianna Battles (11), Cate Clarke (10), and Rylee Allebach (10) all scored double figures for Serra Catholic (8-0, 16-1).
Seton-La Salle 48, Beth-Center 13 -- The Lady Bulldogs trailed 22-0 after the first quarter and were unable to recover for a Section 2-AA loss to the visiting Lady Rebels.
Callie Dorsey scored five points for Beth-Center (0-9, 2-16).
Mallory Daly led Seton-La Salle (7-1, 14-5) with a game-high 22 points. Ava Dursi added 16.
Frazier 49, Carmichaels 40 -- The Lady Commodores scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a Section 2-AA victory over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Carmichaels (2-6, 5-11) led 22-17 at halftime and 34-27 after three quarters.
Eliza Newcomer and Delaney Warnick both scored 15 points for Frazier (3-5, 6-12).
Carmichaels' Ashton Batis finished with a game-high 16 points.
Avella 57, Geibel Catholic 24 -- The visiting Lady Eagles scored 20 points in the first quarter for a Section 2-A win over the Lady Gators.
Alex Caldwell and Gianna Holonich both scored six points for Geibel (0-8, 2-16).
Katie Dryer led Avella (5-3, 10-8) with a game-high 15 points.
Monessen 52, Mapletown 30 -- Mercedes Majors scored 20 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Section 2-A road victory at Mapletown.
Monessen (6-2, 13-4) led 17-8 after the first quarter and 27-16 at halftime.
Hailey Johnson added 10 points for Monessen.
Taylor Dusenberry led the Lady Maples (4-4, 9-8) with 12 points.
Calvary Chapel Christian 56, Neighborhood Academy 36 -- Calvary Chapel Christian closed with a 20-9 advantage in the fourth quarter for road victory.
Emma Shashura poured in a game-high 33 points for Calvary Chapel Christian. Hannah Cramer added 15.
Jocelyn Hargrove led Neighborhood Academy with 17 points. Madison Davis finished with 13.
Boys basketball
Uniontown 73, South Park 37 -- The Red Raiders had four players in double figures for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Eagles.
Calvin Winfrey III scored a game-high 20 points for Uniontown, who improves to 8-2 in the section and 11-7 overall. Bakari Wallace finished with 16 points, Notorious Grooms scored 15 and Tanner Uphold added 10.
Harper Conroy paced South Park (1-9, 2-14) with 12 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Frazier 41 -- Tajhere Jacobs, Colt Fowler and Troy Wright combined for 47 points to lead the Rockets to a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Commodores.
Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (5-3, 9-6) with a game-high 23 points. Fowler scored 14 and Wright added 10.
The Rockets pulled away in the middle two quarters with a 34-17 advantage.
Brennan Stewart scored 11 points for Frazier (0-8, 0-18).
Yough 52, Indiana 27 -- The Cougars cruised to a non-section victory at home after building a 40-12 halftime lead.
Terek Crosby scored a game-high 25 points for Yough (10-9). Christian Park added 14.
Ethan Kurz led Indiana (3-15) with 13 points.
Women's basketball
Shepherd (W.Va.) 76, California (Pa.) 66 -- The Vulcans' Dejah Terrell scored 30 points, her third 30-point game of the season, but it wasn't enough in a PSAC Crossover play road loss to the Rams.
California now has an overall record of 14-4. Shepherd improves to 18-4.
Terrell also had eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action.
Ciaira Loyd scored 17 points, dished out eight assists and had four steals for California.
Abby Beeman led the Rams with 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.
Hockey
Ringgold 15, Central Valley 0 -- Kenny Cadwallader netted four goals and assisted on four more to lead the Rams to a PIHL D2 victory over the visiting Raiders.
Ringgold (10-4-0-0-0) moved back into first place in the South Division with 20 points. Central Valley slides to 0-14-0-0-0.
Ethan Saylor and Hunter Hodgson both finished with hat tricks for Ringgold. Trent Hawk scored twice, and Kobie Kirich, Matthew Sylvester and Braden Pringle all had one goal.
The Rams' Jerry Mease stopped all eight shots he faced.
Neshannock 5, Elizabeth Forward 3 -- The Lancers entered the third period with a two-goal lead and made the advantage stand for a PIHL D2 victory.
Neshannock improves to 9-4-0-2-0, while the Warriors go to 7-5-0-2-0.
Neshannock ran its lead to 5-0 midway through the third period.
The Warriors' Ben Ruskay scored a power play goal and Zach Motil found the net in the final minute of the game.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers made 35 saves in the loss. Neshannock's Riley Mastowski turned aside 27 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.