The Waynesburg Central girls led throughout the game Monday night for 64-45 non-section victory against visiting California.
Rohanna's 27 points carries Lady Raiders to 64-45 win
By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 2:15 AM
The Lady Raiders (19-3) held quarter leads of 17-11, 31-24 and 49-35.
Kaley Rohanna paced Waynesburg Central with a game-high 27 points. Avery Davis scored 13, and Peyton Cowell had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Rakiyah Porter led the Lady Trojans (10-12) with 20 points. Addison Gregory added 14.
Baldwin 75, Elizabeth Forward 70 -- The Lady Warriors' second-half rally came up short in a non-section road loss.
The Lady Highlanders (10-12) led 42-28 at halftime. Both teams scored 19 points in the third quarter and Elizabeth Forward closed the fourth quarter with a 23-14 advantage.
Alyssa Terza led the Lady Warriors (17-5) with 22 points. Michelle Jellison finished with 20 points and Julie Resnik added 12.
Baldwin's Mary Vargo scored a game-high 26 points. Laci Bernotas contributed 19 points and Katie Lucarelli added 17.
Bethel Park 79, Ringgold 28 -- Bethel Park scored 26 points in the first quarter and added 34 in the second quarter to cruise to a non-section home victory.
Abbey Whaley led the Lady Rams (4-18) with 11 points.
Mary Boff scored a game-high 23 points for Bethel Park (8-13). Sophia Nath finished with 12 points.
