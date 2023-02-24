PETERS TWP. -- Rodney Gallagher has been coming through in big games for Laurel Highlands throughout his four-year high school basketball career.
Thursday night seemed different, however. Gallagher was having a rare subpar performance and the Mustangs seemed destined to lose in their WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Belle Vernon.
Gallagher himself felt like he was in a funk that he couldn't get out of. For once, it was he who needed some help to get him back on track. His teammates and his coaches provided that.
Thanks to their support, just when all seemed lost, an inspired Gallagher stepped up to join fellow star senior Keondre DeShields and help lead Laurel Highlands to an improbable 75-71 overtime victory in front of a raucous crowd at Peters Township High School's AHN Arena.
Gallagher scored 29 points, including a game-tying basket in the final seconds of the fourth quarter and nine in overtime, and DeShields rang up 33 as the second-seeded Mustangs rallied from a 13-point deficit after three quarters to reach the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.
Laurel Highlands (21-2) will play No. 6 North Catholic in an 8 p.m. game on Monday at Norwin. The Leopards (11-12) play at Uniontown on Saturday in a consolation game as they attempt to earn a spot in the PIAA tournament which LH has already qualified for.
The win also was the 600th in Rick Hauger's coaching career which includes stints with the Penn State Fayette's men and Laurel Highlands girls before taking over LH's boys team.
Zion Moore was spectacular in defeat for Belle Vernon, pouring in a game-high 38 points and scoring every one of his team's 14 points in overtime. Quinton Martin added 11 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.
Gallagher had only five points at halftime and seven through the third quarter which ended with the 10th-seeded Leopards up 38-25 and felt he was letting team down.
"I feel like that was the worst basketball game I've probably played," Gallagher said. "I just wasn't there I felt like. But my teammates did everything they could to keep my head up. I'm so lucky to have them. Keondre, that's my brother, he pulled me in so many times, put his arm around me and kept me going."
Hauger also gave Gallagher some encouragement late in the game.
"Rodney certainly wasn't having his best game but when the chips are down he has a way to come through," Hauger said. "I took him aside and said 'Rodney you've been pulling us through for four years and you can do it again.'
"And he did."
Down 13, Laurel Highlands opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run that included a 3-pointer by DeShields to get within five but the Leopards pushed back out to a nine-point lead when Moore converted a three-point play with 3:57 left. DeShields, who had 15 points in the quarter, did his best to keep LH within striking distance but Belle Vernon was still up by eight after Deaubre Lightfoot's basket with 2:03 left.
The Mustangs kept chipping away. Gallagher's three-point play cut the gap to five with 1:44 remaining.
At that point it was two of the Mustangs' role players who stepped up with big plays.
Down six with 48 seconds left, DeShields missed two free throws but Patrick Cavanagh grabbed the offensive rebound which led to a 3-pointer by Gallagher to slice the lead in half. Laurel Highlands' Mason Bolish then stole the inbound pass and Gallagher was fouled as he tried another 3-pointer with 29 seconds left, and dropped in all three free throws to tie it, 55-55.
Belle Vernon's Trevor Kovatch was fouled with 25.7 seconds left and swished a pair of pressure free throws to put the Leopards back up by two.
The Mustangs put the ball in Gallagher's hands and he sank a driving layup with six seconds left to tie it again. The Leopards couldn't get off a final shot and the game went into overtime.
"It was just confidence," Gallagher said of the tying basket. "I believed in myself in that moment because my teammates and my coaches believed in me. I thought I had a great match-up. I felt like I had a step, went up and finished at the highest point and it went in."
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino gave Laurel Highlands credit for their rally but also was upset with the way the game was officiated. There were 52 personal fouls called, 29 on the Leopards, who had four players foul out, and 23 on the Mustangs, who had two players foul out.
"They hit some big shots and we got in foul trouble," Salvino said. "When you put the game in the officials' hands, that's not the way the game is supposed to be played. Rodney Gallagher is one of the nicest kids you'll ever meet. So is DeShields. They're both great kids. But I thought they got a lot of calls, especially on some charges I thought they got away with."
Gallagher and DeShields both finished with four fouls with DeShields drawing his fourth with 2:42 remaining in the fourth quarter and Gallagher picking up his fourth with 1:12 left in regulation.
The odds were against the Leopards at this point, having lost starters Martin, Alonzo Wade and Braden Laux on fouls, but they weren't done yet. After DeShields made the first bucket of the extra frame Moore scored five straight points to put his team ahead 62-59.
"Moore was tremendous tonight," Hauger admitted.
Two free throws by DeShields and one by Gallagher tied it, then Gallagher added two more from the line with 1:45 left to give LH a 64-62 lead.
DeShields got the rebound of a missed Leopards shot and Gallagher dribbled the ball down to 51 seconds before being fouled. As Gallagher and Moore had some words after the foul, Belle Vernon was assessed a technical foul when a player ran onto the court from the bench.
As a result, LH received four free throws and possession. Gallagher made three of four and was then fouled again and made one of two to put his team up 68-62.
Belle Vernon still had a glimmer of hope after Moore was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left and hit all three shots to make it 70-66.
Bolish swished two free throws and Gallagher countered a basket by Moore with two foul shots with 13 seconds remaining for a 74-68 advantage to salt the game away.
"Rodney and Keondre were just beasts coming down the stretch," said Hauger, who pointed out both have been dealing with injuries. "They're not 100 percent. Rodney's hip still gives him a little bit of a problem. Keondre's dealing with an ankle injury but he's gutting it out."
"I haven't practiced in two weeks, just been going to physical therapy," said DeShields who had 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots. "My ankle was stiff at first but when it loosened up I was able to get to the hoop more and that just opened up everything else for me and the team."
Cavanagh also had 14 rebounds and three blocks, Gallagher grabbed eight rebounds and Bolish chipped in with six points and three steals.
Salvino's players were understandably crushed by the loss.
"They have a right to be upset," Salvino said. "We played as hard as we possibly could and we had that lead. But we missed a couple foul shots at the end, that was a big key, and we didn't rebound real good in the second half."
Salvino didn't discuss the consolation bracket with his players after the game.
"We've got to let this game go by and tomorrow I'll talk to them about Uniontown," Salvino said. "Really, the last two games are the best we've played all year other than the North Hills game (an 84-82 loss to the Class AAAAAA semifinalist on Jan. 29)."
Belle Vernon was in control most of the night against LH.
The Leopards scored the final six points of the first quarter to turn a 7-6 deficit into a 12-7 lead and they didn't trail again until overtime. Belle Vernon led 25-14 at halftime.
Laurel Highlands won despite shooting 3 of 26 from the field in the first half and 18 of 65 for the game.
