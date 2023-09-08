Ryder Roule scored in overtime to lift visiting Beth-Center to a 1-0 victory Thursday night in a Section 2-A match played at California.
Luke Amon preserved the win for the Bulldogs (1-1-0, 3-2-0) with four saves. California goes to 0-2-0 in the section and 1-4-0 overall.
Ringgold 4, Laurel Highlands 1 — The undefeated Rams scored the final four goals of the match for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
The Mustangs scored first, and Ringgold (4-0-0, 5-0-0) tied the match on Nick Evans’ goal. Owen Haywood set up the tying score in the first half.
Haywood scored the game-winner just one minute into the second half on Kaden Kuzawinski’s free kick. Aidan Weaver scored on Nico Bove’s corner and Kuzawinski netted the final goal on a shot that deflected off a Laurel Highlands defender.
Aydyn Whaley made four saves to preserve the win.
Laurel Highlands slips to 0-4-0 in the section and 2-4-0 overall.
Belle Vernon 9, Brownsville 0 — Trevor Kovatch scored the hat trick in the first half to lead the visiting Leopards to a Section 3-AA road victory.
Brandon Yeschenko also scored a hat trick for Belle Vernon (4-0-0, 5-1-0) after two first-half goals. Tyler Bell, Logan Metzger and Landon Bell all scored one goal in the victory.
Yeschenko assisted on two goals. Metzer, Tyler Bell, Landon Bell, Evan Metz, Anthony Sawa and Gage Watson all had one assist.
Charleroi 2, Bentworth 0 — The Cougars shut out the Bearcats for a Section 2-A home victory.
Arlo McIntyre and Dylan Klinger scored for Charleroi (3-0-0, 6-0-0) and goalkeeper Nathan Mazon was solid in the net.
DJ Hays made 12 saves for Bentworth (2-1-0, 5-1-0).
Washington 2, Waynesburg Central 1 — The Prexies scored the game-winner with 2.6 seconds left in the match for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Abby Henke set up Nate Harrison’s winning goal in the waning seconds of the second half.
Nick Willard, with Dylan Pester assisting, scored the opening goal to spot Waynesburg the lead at 37:18 of the first half.
The Prexies’ Dylan Wudkwych tied the match five minutes later.
The Raiders’ Jobe McCartney made 10 saves. Washington’s Carson Shiel made three save.
Bethel Park 4, Albert Gallatin 1 — The Colonials fell to Bethel Park in a Section 3-AAA match.
Bethel Park improves to 4-0-0 in the section and 4-1-0) overall. Albert Gallatin goes to 1-3-0 in the section and 2-4-0 overall.
Connellsville 6, Uniontown 0 — Carson Colborn scored a hat trick in the Falcons’ Section 3-AAA win at Uniontown.
Kasey Stanton netted two goals and William Gillott scored once for Connellsville (1-3-0, 2-4-0).
Uniontown goes to 1-3-0 in the section and 2-4-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 7, Southmoreland 0 — The Vikings down the rival Scotties for a Section 3-AA victory.
Luke Rivardo recorded a hat trick and Austin Ulery had two goals for Mount Pleasant (4-0-0, 4-0-0). Aiden Johnson and Jarett Garn scored one goal each in the victory. Goalkeeper Jacob McGuinness was spotless in the net.
Southmoreland goes to 0-4-0 in the section and 1-5-0 overall.
Yough 2, McGuffey 1 — Noah Jurcevich scored both goals to lead the Cougars to a Section 3-AA victory.
Yough improves to 2-2-0 in the section and 3-2-1 overall. McGuffey lost for the first time, going to 3-1-0 in the section and 5-1-0 overall.
Girls volleyball
Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 0 — The Lady Rams swept to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Leopards.
Ringgold won by the scores, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18.
Laurel Highlands 3, Connellsville 0 — The Fillies returned home with a Section 3-AAA win in straight sets against the Lady Falcons.
Laurel Highlands (2-0, 2-0) swept to victory with set scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-14.
Sara Reed (5 kills, 18 assist, 2 aces, 6 digs), Jayna Fabrey (2 kills, 8 aces, 10 digs), Serie Tovolei (4 aces, 4 digs), Ally Mattey (11 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs), Vita Sabatini (2 kills, 7 digs), Lily Bergstedt (2 digs), Ayrianna Sumpter (4 kills, 3 blocks), and Lucy Baker (3 digs) all contributed in the victory.
Brownsville 3, Charleroi 2 — The Lady Falcons won the final set, 15-13, to secure the Section 3-AA home victory over the Lady Cougars.
Charleroi won the opening set, 25-21, and Brownsville rallied back to tie the match with a 26-24 win in the second set. The Lady Falcons pulled ahead after winning the third set, 25-17, only to have the visitors force a fifth set with 25-22 win.
Mackenzie Wade led the Brownsville attack with 25 assists and seven service points. Skyler Gates finished with 15 kills. Caylee Balabon (9 kills, 6 digs), Cassidee Settles (5 kills, 9 service points, 3 aces, 9 digs), Payton Evanchak (8 kills), and Meghan Velosky (7 digs) also had solid performances in the section victory.
Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 0 — The Lady Scots cruised to a three-set home victory in Section 3-AA play.
Southmoreland (4-0, 4-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20.
Amarah McCutcheon led the Southmoreland attack with five kills, 10 digs and four aces. Riley Puckey had seven assists and three aces, and Kaylee Doppelheuer finished with four kills.
Jocelyn Babirad (15 assists), Abigail Chester (3 kills), Chelsea Dindal (6 kills, 5 digs), Sydney Gonglik (5 kills, 3 blocks), Haylee Wolfe (9 digs), and Sofia Gaussa (2 kills, 3 digs) were stats leaders for Bentworth.
Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Mikes cruised to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Gators.
Carmichaels swept to victory by the scores 25-15, 25-6 and 25-13.
Chloe Mitchell had a double-double for the Lady Mikes (1-1) with 20 service points and 11 aces. Pacey Pratt had a solid all-around performance with five aces, three kills, eight digs and 14 service points. Ani Cree finished with seven kills and four digs. Brenna Walker had three kills.
California 3, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Trojans won the final two sets to upend visiting Mapletown for a Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (1-1) won the opening set, 25-18. California (2-0) tied the match with a 25-11 second-set victory. The Lady Maples regained the lead with a 25-14 win in the third set.
California closed out the match with 25-20 and 15-5 set wins.
Mapletown received solid performances from Devan Clark (26 digs, 3 aces), Alexis Perry (12 digs), Brianna Ashton (10 digs), Marley Seward (10 digs), Miranda Fox (5 kills), and Bailey Rafferty (13 assists, 5 aces).
Azzy Colditz led the way for the Lady Trojans with 10 assists, four aces, four kills, three digs and two blocks. Ava Bojtos had 10 assists, two aces and two digs. Raegan Gillen finished with eight kills and Nina Conte had seven. Rakiyah Porter was strong on defense with 10 digs. Mady Morton and Haley Gibson both had five blocsk.
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Commodores rolled to a Section 2-A home victory in three sets.
Frazier won by the scores, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.
Grace Vaughn finished with 11 service points and seven kills for Frazier (2-0, 3-0). Alli Monack had 10 assists and Addison Schultz finished with 10 kills. Gracen Hartman had nine assists, and Maddie Salisbury finished with 16 service points.
Girls golf
WCCA Championship — Franklin Regional’s Gianna Johnson won a scorecard playoff to win the county championship at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Johnson and Greensburg C.C.’s Izzay Aigner both shot 4-over 40 in the 9-hole championship. Johnson won the playoff with a bogey-5 on the fourth hole, while Aigner finished with a double bogey-6.
Aigner was even through six holes with two birdies. Johnson made par on the finishing hole to force the playoff.
Mount Pleasant’s Emily Eutsey placed fifth with 45.
Franklin Regional shot 182 for the team title. Mount Pleasant placed fifth with a score of 200.
Boys golf
Derry 232, Southmoreland 286 — The Trojans returned home from Donegal Highlands Golf Course with a Section 2-AA victory over the Scotties.
Brody Charnesky shot 41 for Southmoreland.
Hayden Smolleck had medalist honors for Derry with 3-over 38.
Women’s volleyball
Waynesburg 3, Penn State Shenango 0 — The Yellow Jackets swept to a non-conference road victory at Penn State Shenango.
Waynesburg (2-3) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16.
Emma Hyatt led the Waynesburg attack with five kills and three aces. Jordan Stein and Paige Mortimore both had six digs. Kendall Ellsworth finished with a team-high nine assists.
