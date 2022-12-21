Landan Stevenson surged to the top early in the football season and then ran away with the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club title for the second consecutive season.
And he did it in record-breaking fashion.
Stevenson rang up 45 touchdowns, one field goal, 29 extra points and eight two-point conversions for 318 points in the 2022 season, which shattered the previous record of 302 points by West Greene’s Benjamin Jackson in 2019.
Stevenson gives Mapletown four TD Club crowns, all under coach George Messich, with previous winners being Ryan Geisel in 2005, Dylan Rush in 2016 and Stevenson last year. He is the third player to repeat as champion. Jackson topped the area in scoring in 2018 and 2019, and Beth-Center’s Anthony Welsh is the only player to finish first three times (2013-15).
Stevenson broke the WPIAL regular-season scoring mark with 285 points in helping Mapletown finish with a program-best 10-0 record, then added 33 more points in a 41-28 playoff win over Leechburg. It was the Maples’ first ever postseason victory.
Stevenson was the only player this season to score points via touchdown, field goal, extra point and two-point conversion.
It took awhile for Stevenson’s TD Club title to be official due to Belle Vernon’s long run through the playoffs which resulted in WPIAL and PIAA championships. The Leopards’ Quinton Martin made his way up the standings during the postseason to finish second behind Stevenson with 180 points on 30 touchdowns.
When it came to racking up touchdowns and extra points the only player to come close to Stevenson was Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda who finished third in the standings with 164 points. Labuda had 21 touchdowns and 36 extra points. He added one two-point conversion.
West Greene’s Colin Brady wound up fourth with 156 points on 26 touchdowns despite being limited by injuries late in the season.
Monessen’s Tyvaughn Kershaw was the highest scoring freshman with 138 points on 20 touchdowns and nine two-point conversions to place fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 were the Greyhounds’ Daevon Burke (128) in sixth, Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd (120) in seventh, California’s Spencer Petrucci and Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond (112) tied for eighth and Soutmoreland’s Ty Keffer (108) in 10th.
The top five in touchdowns were Stevenson (45), Martin (30), Brady (26), Labuda (21), and Kershaw and Boyd (20).
The top two players in two-point conversions were both Greyhounds in Burke (10) and Kershaw (9). Rounding out the top five were Stevenson (8), Beth-Center’s Ethan Varesko (7) and Mapletown’s A.J. Vanata and Carmichaels’ Ambrose Adamson (6).
Laurel Highlands’ Harry Radcliffe turned in one of the greatest seasons ever for a local kicker. The senior soccer player booted an amazing nine field goals, including a school-record 54-yarder, and made 36 extra points to finish 18th in the standings with 63 points. Radcliffe also made field goals of 45 and 41 yards, two from 39 yards and one from 38 yards.
Radcliffe had the three longest field goal kicks with the fourth belonging to Connellsville’s Ben Zavatchan who hit a 40-yarder among the three he made. Bentworth’s Anthony Puckey also made three field goals.
Other kickers who converted multiple field goals with two apiece were West Greene’s Kevin Thompson, Belle Vernon’s Will Schwerha and Charleroi’s Taylor Ramsdell.
Schwerha topped local kickers in extra points with 54 and wound up in a four-way tie for 19th in the overall standings with 60 points. He was followed by Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Beedle (47), Radcliffe and Labuda (36) and Stevenson and California’s Christian Ross (29).
Burke was a terror on kickoff returns with five for touchdowns, including a 99-yarder. Bentworth’s Benjamin Hays also returned a kickoff 99 yards and had an 80-yarder as well. He was the only other area player with two kickoff TDs.
Martin was the lone player to bring back two punts for touchdowns with an area-longest 97-yarder and a key 51-yarder in the WPIAL championship game against Avonworth.
Three teams had three different players return interceptions for touchdowns, the most spectacular of which came from Laurel Highlands with one of 103 yards by Antwan Black and one of 101 yards by Keondre DeSheilds. Parker Hoff also had a pick-six for the Mustangs.
Belle Vernon (Martin, Adam LaCarte and Jake Gedekoh) and California (Jake Layhue, Aidan Lowden and Petrucci) also had three players with interception touchdowns.
Two teams had two players return fumbles for scores in Laurel Highlands (Rodney Gallagher and Leland Layhue) and Albert Gallatin (Make Darnell, with an area-longest 71-yarder, and Adam Pegg).
Gallagher, who finished 12th with 96 points on 16 touchdowns, accounted for 28 touchdowns altogether along with a combined 2,039 yards in quarterbacking the Mustangs to their first ever conference championship and home playoff victory.
Burke was the only player to return a kickoff, punt and interception for touchdowns.
Ed Woods has coached the most TD Club winners with five, four at Beth-Center (Joshua Lockett and three-time winner Welsh) and one at California (Jaeden Zuzak).
(See complete Herald-Standard Touchdown Club final standings on Page B2.)
