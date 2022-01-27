When Uniontown and Laurel Highlands meet on the basketball court it's always a major event but Wednesday night's game had an even bigger buzz about it than normal.
The high-profile Mustangs, led by star junior Rodney Gallagher, came into the game undefeated and ranked as the WPIAL's No. 1 Class AAAAA team.
Meanwhile, the exciting and youthful Red Raiders were riding a five-game winning streak and in second place at 7-1 in the Section 3-AAAA.
Laurel Highlands dominated the first half but had to fight off a Uniontown second-half rally before claiming a 75-59 non-section road win in front of a sellout crowd inside A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders still lead the all-time series, 67-49.
"It was a great atmosphere," LH coach Rick Hauger said. "Uniontown gave a really good effort. We were solid the first half but the second half we kind of got lulled to sleep and you can't let that happen."
Gallagher led the way for the Mustangs (15-0) with a game-high 26 points with three 3-pointers, nine rebounds and five assists, and Brandon Davis shot 4-of-7 beyond the arc in scoring 24 points. Keondre DeShields racked up 12 points and 10 rebounds along with four blocked shots and Jayden Pratt added 11 points.
Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky saw a silver lining in the loss.
"I'm pleased with our kids," Kezmarsky said. "We don't want moral victories but it is what it is. Laurel Highlands is a really good basketball. They're No. 1 in 5A for a reason."
Only two other teams have come closer than 16 points of LH this season, those being previously unbeaten Class AAAA power Belle Vernon (76-67) and Class AAAAAA Norwin (70-59).
"We can use this as a positive learning experience," Kezmarsky said. "We've still got a lot of kids that are in growth and development stage. We're starting to get better."
Uniontown (9-5) got another strong performance from its freshmen duo of Notorious Grooms, who scored a team-high 22 points, and Calvin Winfrey III, who tallied 14 points. Each hit a pair of 3-pointers. Junior Tanner Uphold chipped in with 12 points.
Uniontown took an early 5-0 lead on a trey by Winfrey and layup by Grooms. Laurel Highlands caught fire at that point, drilling five 3-pointers in the opening period (three by Gallagher, two by Davis) to take a 25-13 lead.
The Mustangs stayed hot in the second quarter as Davis made two more 3-pointers with the lead growing to 21 points before a driving layup by Grooms pulled the Red Raiders with 43-24 at halftime.
"Even though they shot so well early they didn't have those spurts to take us out of the game," Kezmarsky said. "At halftime we said it can either go from 19 to 30 and we get mercy-ruled or we can try to cut it to 10 and get back into the game."
The Red Raiders did the latter.
Uniontown trailed 50-31 when it went on a 12-1 run, capped by Christian Perkins' three-point play, to pull within 51-43. Winfrey's pull-up jumper countered a DeShields bucket and Grooms' pass to Uphold, who had nine points in the quarter, for a layup answered two Gallagher free throws to keep the margin at eight.
Gallagher's tough layup with 30 seconds left gave LH a 57-47 advantage heading into the final frame.
"In the first half we wanted to play a 32 match-up (zone) on them," Kezmarsky explained. "We didn't really close out well and they shot it well. In the second half we played the same defense but the difference was our execution and we were more active, so it worked better."
Hauger pointed out a bothersome trend in assessing the second half.
"We've had third-quarter problems for the last four or five games," Hauger said. "I tried a few different things. We've got to figure it out. We don't come out of the locker room with the same type of energy or intensity that we display in the first half. We can't afford to have lapses like that.
"You have to give Uniontown credit, too. They were the opposite. They have talent. It's young, it takes awhile but they're doing a good job."
Hauger wasn't happy with how his team handled Uniontown's defense.
"Once again we stand around too much against a zone," Hauger said. "We work on it. Then we come out in a game and it's not what we're doing in practice. Fortunately, our shooting was really good the first half. We certainly didn't shoot as well in the second half.
"Also, our defensive rotations were not the best, to be kind. We've got to do better with help-side defense."
Laurel Highlands went up 63-51 early in the fourth as Davis made two free throws after drawing a fifth foul from Uniontown's Bakari Wallace, who was limited to four points.
"Bakari does so much for us but was in foul trouble all night and he could never get into the flow," Kezmarsky said.
Gallagher delivered a back-breaking blow to Uniontown with 5:05 left.
After LH's A.J. Sumpter missed the second of two free throws, Gallagher leaped in to grab the offensive rebound and put up a shot that missed as he fell to the floor. Undaunted, he bounced back up, grabbed another rebound and this time scooped in a basket as he was fouled. He sank the free throw to complete a three-point play for a 66-51 lead.
"Rodney just keeps plugging away. We've seen it now for three years," Hauger said. "He's the ultimate competitor. He does not like to lose. He gets after it. Brandon does, too. They all do. But Rodney seems to have a gear that most others don't."
Kezmarsky lauded Gallagher as well.
"When you play against a player like Rodney Gallagher, it's only going to make you better," Kezmarsky said. "I have so much respect for him. He was at my nephew's basketball camp Sunday and he's giving advice to our young kids. That's what kind of role model he is.
"The reason he's so good is not just his skill but also because of his attitude."
The Mustangs had one more spectacular play left as DeShields flew in to grab a Gallagher miss and slammed it home to make it 71-57 with 2:30 left.
"Keondre is explosive," Hauger said. "That shot went up and I don't even know where he came from. It was an outstanding effort and those are the things Keondre is capable of doing."
Kezmarsky saw encouraging signs that he hopes his team can build on.
"We moved the ball as well tonight as we have since I've been coaching," Kezmarsky said. "We got within striking distance and if a couple more shots fall, who knows what could've happened?
"Tanner the last two games he's been all over the floor. I thought Christian did really well also. It's not always about scoring, it's about defense and playing and battling. And Grooms and Calvin just keep getting better."
LH jumps back into Section 1-AAAAA play Friday night at Thomas Jefferson. Uniontown plays another non-section game at Class AAAA Montour (10-3) 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pittsburgh Basketball Classic.
