- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:45 AM
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:41 am
Matt Rowland and his staff learned on the fly last season in their first season running the Ringgold boys basketball program.
Now, the second-year coach has a better understanding of what to expect.
“We are ready to put our stamp on the program this year,” said Rowland. “Last year, we learned so much and this year we really want to play our style of basketball and build off of the team aspect that we lacked at times last year.
“We are very excited and looking forward to a great year. We might not have the individual talent we had last year, but we need to come together and really compete each and every day to reach our goal of making the playoffs.”
The Rams return three starters this year with seniors Jake Pehowic and Lorenzo Glasser, along with junior Daryl Tolliver.
Pehowic enters his third year as a starter, while Glasser and Tolliver enter their second.
“Jake is taking on a much bigger role than years past,” said Rowland. “He is a big guy that can score inside and out, and is taking on a much bigger leadership role, as well.
"Lorenzo is also taking on a much bigger role this year, going from a hard-nosed defender last year to do a little bit of everything of us this year.
“Daryl is taking over the primary ball handling and distributing duties this year and looks to have a breakout season as he will running the show for us this year.”
Pehowic and Glasser will be looked upon for leadership.
The starting lineup will be filled out by junior Aidan Angotti and senior Remington Lessman.
“Aidan had a great summer with gaining strength and confidence and will look to fill a big role for us this year,” Rowland said. “Remington decided to come out for the basketball team this year as he has been a starter on the baseball team.
“He is a big guy who will fill a nice role for us inside.”
The Rams are in Section 1-AAAAA with Bethel Park, Connellsville, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity.
‘It is a new section with adding Bethel Park, Peters Township, and Trinity, while losing Laurel Highlands,” said Rowland. “It should be very competitive with still having TJ and Connellsville in the section, as well.”
