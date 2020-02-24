Matt Rowland fashioned an outstanding athletic career at Belle Vernon Area High School and still ranks third on the Leopards’ all-time basketball scoring list.
Rowland was a standout in basketball and baseball at BVA in the early 2000s.
“I played basketball and my eighth grade summer into ninth grade is when it really took off,” Rowland recalled. “I worked out all summer, I was probably 5-9 or 5-10 and I grew to a little over 6-0 going into my sophomore year and I took off and grew to 6-3 over the next two years.”
Rowland was on Belle Vernon hoop squads that went 3-11 in Section 3-AAA and 3-21 overall in 2001-02, 5-9 in the section and 6-17 in 2002-03, 3-11 in section and 6-17 in 2003-04 and 8-6 in Section 3 and 11-12 overall in 2004-04 with a playoff appearance when the Leopards lost to West Mifflin 83-55.
“That was a breakthrough season for us,” Rowland recalled. “That was the first time in four or five years that Belle Vernon made the playoffs, so that was the team goal going into the year. It worked out well for us.”
It was a tough period for Belle Vernon basketball.
“I think it was my eighth grade year when my older brother Josh and Erik Gill was the group that made the playoffs three or four years in a row,” Rowland said. “Following their graduation there was an uphill battle. We had some youth, Phil Stewart was the coach my sophomore year and he kind of finished up there and coach John Dudzinski came in my junior year and changed everything. He changed how we did things. That first year was kind of a work in progress and we took off the next year and moved forward after that.”
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Rowland really enjoyed playing for Dudzinski.
“I had a fantastic relationship with him,” Rowland said. “I still talk to him regularly to this day.”
Rowland had a breakout senior campaign for the Leps, averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.
“I put a lot of work in the two or three summers before that,” Rowland said. “I had extensive workouts daily with my old CYO coach Frank Muccino, who is the head coach at Southmoreland now. We worked out every day and I really worked on my game and it really all came together my senior year.”
Rowland showed everyone a glimpse of things to come as a freshman.
“I scored 46 points as a freshman against Albert Gallatin,” Rowland said. “That was in a freshman basketball game. I also scored 43 points in a game my junior season.”
Rowland finished his Belle Vernon career as the No. 3 all-time scorer with 1,407 points.
“Actually believe it or not, I was if not the tallest one on my high school team,” Rowland said. “I did a lot of the inside scoring, so I kind of had an inside outside game. My senior year I really worked on my strength and being able to score in the post just because it made things a little bit easier for me.”
Rowland was named all-section twice. He was All-WPIAL first team as a senior and third team all-state.
“Third team all-state was a big accomplishment,” Rowland said. “When I was looking through some of my books, to be one of the top 15 players in the classification in the state was a fantastic accomplishment.”
Rowland has great basketball memories at BVA and was close with his teammates.
“Jacob Duzinski and I are still good friends and I have two cousins that were on the team with me,” Rowland said. “We were a close-knit group.”
Rowland also excelled at baseball at Belle Vernon. He was a three-year starter and all-section first team.
“I enjoyed baseball,” Rowland said. “Going into my freshman year baseball was my main sport. Basketball was something I did and really liked, but up until my freshman year baseball was my main sport.
“We were okay in baseball. We didn’t make the playoffs during my three years playing. Jim Russell was the baseball coach and it was fantastic, I enjoyed playing for him.”
When Rowland graduated from Belle Vernon in 2005 he considered playing baseball in college, but chose basketball instead.
“I considered baseball, but I felt basketball was the sport I should concentrate on. My freshman year in college was the first time I ever just concentrated on one sport,” Rowland said.
Rowland drew hoops attention because of AAU basketball.
“I played on an AAU team, the South Park Magic, my junior and senior year,” Rowland said. “I went to camps and was selected most outstanding player in his age group in the Keystone State basketball camp at Slippery Rock. I played in the High Rise Basketball Classic All-Star Game.
Rowland had local schools after him, but chose Pitt-Greensburg because he felt comfortable with then head coach Marcus Kahn.
At Pitt-Greensburg Rowland was on teams that went 18-11 in 2005-06 and 3-22 in 2006-07. He only played one game in 2007-08 before giving up basketball due to injury.
“I broke my pinky finger,” Rowland explained. “I had to get surgery and never played again. It was my left hand and my pinky was crooked. I had trouble doing much of anything. I battled the injury for two seasons, but my hand was hurting daily and it was time to get it fixed and that was it. That was a tough decision.”
Rowland tallied 533 points for the Bobcats in his career and snagged 157 career rebounds. He scored 30 points with six three pointers, both career highs, during a game his freshman year.
“That was against Penn State Behrend and I played really well. That was the best game I had my freshman year,” Rowland said.
Rowland graduated from Pitt-Greensburg and got a degree in Business Management from Penn State. He was assistant coach Belle Vernon High School from 2009-2012 and currently is head middle school basketball coach at Ringgold. He is the branch manager and assistant vice president at Key Bank at Monongahela.
Now 32, Rowland resides in New Eagle with his wife Charity. They have been married for a little over 10 years and they have four kids. Andrew, Leah, Brianna and Eliza.
“I’m very pleased with my career,” Rowland said. “I really enjoyed my time and to be able now to coach my son’s team is tremendous.”
