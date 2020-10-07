Thomas Ruffcorn had two goals and two assists as Brownsville defeated visiting Yough, 6-1, for its first win of the season in a Section 3-AA boys soccer match Tuesday on senior night.
Nick Climes also scored two goals with one assist for the Falcons (1-8, 1-9).
Ruffcorn assisted on goals by Mike Stetson and Climes while also scoring on a penalty kick as Brownsville built a 3-1 halftime lead.
Ruffcorn scored again with 27:08 left in the second half and Matthias Legrain assisted on Climes' second goal to make it 5-1 at the 20:53 mark. Derrick Tarpley capped the scoring for the Falcons with a goal 2:39 later with an assist from Climes.
Brownsville goalkeeper Davey Timko stopped five shots. The Falcons out-shot the Cougars (1-7, 3-7) 17-6.
Brownsville seniors Climes, Legrain, Greyson Rhodes and Cooper Salvay were honored before the game.
