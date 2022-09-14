Thomas Ruffcorn scored a hat trick Tuesday night to lead Brownsville to a 9-0 home victory against Yough in Section 3-AA action.
Mike Stetson netted the first two goals of the first half on assists by Cedric Harrison and Dustin Lindeman. Lindeman then scored the next two goals with Stetson and Owen Haluska assisting.
Ruffcorn capped the scoring in the first half for the Falcons (3-2-0, 4-3-0) with a goal at 14:49 with Stetson assisting.
Quinton Biddings increased the Falcons' lead to 6-0 on another Lindeman assist. Derrick Tarpley converted a Ryan Haluska's pass into a goal at 20:55.
Ruffcorn scored the final two goals of the half. The first was assisted by Lindeman and the second was unassisted.
Davey Timko preserved the shutout with four saves.
Belle Vernon 1, Washington 0, 2OT -- Trevor Kovatch's goal in the second overtime lifted the Leopards past the visiting Prexies for a Section 3-AA victory.
Belle Vernon improves to 4-1 in the section.
Waynesburg Central 6, Southmoreland 1 -- The Raiders scored three goals in each half for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Scotties.
Dominic George (Nate Jones), Jones (Owen Haught), and Jobe McCartney (Mason Schroyer) scored in the first half to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead.
Jobe McCartney scored a pair of goals in the second half on Ryon McCartney assists. Jones added the final goal on a Jobe McCartney assist.
Jarred Brown scored Southmoreland's lone goal with 8:17 remaining in the match.
Charleroi 12, Ligonier Valley 0 -- Joel Chambers and Jake Chambers both scored two goals to lead the Cougars to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Rams.
Matt Burkholder, Dylan Klinger, Ethan Hartley, Landon Barcus, Nolan Mosco and Declan Carter scored one goal apiece for Charleroi (4-0, 7-0).
Boys cross country
West Greene 27, Waynesburg Central 30; South Side 26, Waynesburg Central 30; South Side 24, West Greene 33; West Greene 15, Fort Cherry 50; West Greene 15, Washington 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Fort Cherry 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Washington 50 -- The Pioneers won three of four meets in the Section 3-AA opener at Fort Cherry.
South Side's Richard Ashcroft finished first in 17:56.
The Raiders' Nate Fox finished second in 18:49. Oliver Sanvicente finished fifth in 19:44 and Kyle Pester placed 11 in 20:32.
West Greene's Darren Knight was fourth in 19:37. Kaden Shields placed 10th with a time of 20:21.
Calvary Chapel Christian 15, Steel Valley 50; Calvary Chapel Christian 19, South Park 39; Calvary Chapel Christian 15, Southmoreland 50; South Park 15, Southmoreland 50 -- Calvary Chapel Christian won all three meets in the program's inaugural Section 5-AA meet at South Park.
Calvary Chapel Christian's Harrison Bommer crossed the finish line first in 20:15. John Gustosky (3, 21:22), Warren Gustosky (6, 23:32), and Jonah Giles (7, 23:59) also had top-10 finishes. Russel Hale closed out the scoring runs in 11th place with a time of 25:37.
Southmoreland's Selby Brown was fifth overall in 21:51. Logan Deluca (13, 25:54), Dakota Coffman (14, 27:05), and Brady Butts (17, 27:50) also ran for the Scotties.
None of the girls teams had enough runners to score the meet.
Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler easily finished first with a time of 22:35. Kate Campbell (3, 26:19) and Sophie Slater (8, 35:16) also ran for the Lady Scots.
Mount Pleasant's Kaylea Voke was second in 25:25. Calvary Chapel Christian's Ada Bommer was fourth overall in 27:01.
Girls cross country
Waynesburg Central 15, Washington 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Fort Cherry 50; Waynesburg Central 23, West Greene 32; West Greene 15, Fort Cherry 50; West Greene 15, Washington 50 -- The Lady Raiders won all four races in the Section 3-AA meet at Fort Cherry.
Waynesburg's Jordan Dean finished first in 22:13. Addison Blair (3, 24:45), Lexi Rush (6, 26:16), and Kaylee Ayers (9, 26:52) also had top-10 finishes.
West Greene's Lexi Six (4, 25:40), Emily Stokes (5, 25:43), and Isabella Stokes (10, 27:15) finished in the top 10.
Girls volleyball
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Lady Scots swept past the visiting Lady Raiders for a Section 3-AA victory.
Southmoreland won by the scores, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13.
Amarah McCutcheon finished with 5 kills for the Lady Scots, while Kaylee Doppelheuer had 4 kills and Taylor Doppelheuer added three kills.
Mapletown 3, Avella 1 -- The Lady Maples dropped the opening set, but won the final three for a Section 2-A road win.
The Lady Eagles took the first set, 25-23. Mapletown (3-0, 3-0) won the next three (25-16, 25-18, 25-13) for the victory.
Krista Wilson (22 kills), Ella Menear (8 kills, 9 digs, 6 aces), Bri Ashton (9 digs), and Bailey Rafferty (28 assists, 9 digs) all had noteworthy performances for the Lady Maples.
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- The Lady Rockets stayed alive by winning the third set, but the Lady Mikes secured the fourth set for a Section 2-A home victory.
Carmichaels won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-23, for the early lead. Jefferson-Morgan fought back in the third set, 27-25, and the Lady Mikes clinched the victory by taking the fourth set, 25-15.
Kendall Ellsworth (4 assists, 5 aces, 1 block), Beth Cree (4 aces, 18 kills, 16 digs), Mikayla Andrews (1 block), Sophia Zalar (13 kills), and Carlee Roberts (13 digs) were stats leaders for Carmichaels.
West Greene 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Pioneers returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-7, 25-4, 25-8.
The Lady Pioneers' Kasie Meek finished with five kills and 11 assists. Sophia Plock had seven kills and London Whipkey contributed 25 assists.
Frazier 3, California 2 -- The Lady Trojans won the second and third sets, but the Lady Commodores rallied in the final two sets for the Section 2-A home victory.
California built a 2-1 lead on sets wins of 26-24 and 25-21 after Frazier (3-0, 4-0) won the opening set 25-12. Frazier tied the match with a 25-12 victory and put away the win with a 15-11 victory in the fifth set.
Frazier's Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net with 20 kills. Grace Vaughn was also solid with 11 kills. Maria Felsher had a double-double with 24 service points and 11 digs. Gracen Hartman doled out 33 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive game with 25 digs. Braylin Salisbury had 24 service points.
