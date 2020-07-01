Youngstown State freshman and Uniontown graduate Danae Rugola was one of four Youngstown University women golfers to be named Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars for their work in the classroom for the 2019-20 school year.
Athletes must carry a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 for consideration for the prestigious honor.
Junior Kara Raines, sophomore Victoria Grans and freshman Christina Lewis were honored along with Rugola. Raines and Grans each received the honor for the second time. The program has now had at least three golfers earn the honor in seven straight seasons.
