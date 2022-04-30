Youngstown State’s Danae Rugola earned second-team All-Horizon League honors after a solid season.
The Uniontown graduate earned conference recognition for the first time in her career.
Rugola competed in all 12 tournaments this season and was the Penguins top finisher in eight of the 11 stroke-play events. She had four top-10 finishes and seven top-15 finishes, and was named the Horizon League Women’s Golfer of the Week on March 17.
Rugola averaged a team- and career-best 76.1 strokes per round, the seventh-lowest in program history, and had a low round of 68. She tied for first at the Roseann Schwartz Invitational with a two-round score of 146 (73-73) and in the YSU Spring Invitational with a 78.
Rugola tied for 10th in the Horizon League Championships with a three-round total of 232 (81-78-73).
Teammate Puthita Khuanrudee earned first-team recognition.
