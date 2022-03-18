Youngstown State junior Danae Rugola has been named the Nike Horizon League Women's Golfer of the Week after her top-15 finish last week in the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational.
The Uniontown graduate earned weekly conference honors for the second time in her collegiate career.
Rugola tied for 12th with a three-round score of 226 (74-76-76) at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George, Utah. The finish was her sixth top-25 finish in seven events this year.
She has been the Penguins top finisher in six of the seven events this season. Rugola is averaging a team- and career-best 75.2 strokes per round.
