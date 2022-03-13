Youngstown State junior Danae Rugola tied for 12th at the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational, which concluded on Saturday at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George, Utah.
The Uniontown graduate had three-round score of 226 (74-76-76) for her fourth top-15 finish of the season. Rugola has six top-25 finishes in seven stroke-play events this season.
Rugola went out in even-par 36 in her first round 74, finishing with 11 pars and three birdies. She had 13 pars and a birdie in the second round, and finished with seven pars and four birdies in the third round. Rugola closed out the final back nine with a 2-under 34.
