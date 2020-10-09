OAKMONT — Megan Joyce’s assessment of Oakmont Country Club after she finished playing in the WPIAL Girls Class AAA Individual Golf Championship Thursday afternoon was likely shared with many of the other 34 golfers.
“That course is so hard,” said the Laurel Highlands junior, with emphasis on “so.”
Joyce and Uniontown junior Adena Rugola shared 13th place with Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragresser and North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin at 20-over 95.
Connellsville junior Madison Kinneer finished in a two-way tie for 28th place with a score of 31-over 106.
Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda finished with 5-over 80 to win the title. South Fayette’s Caroline McConnell won silver after shooting 82. Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch was alone in third with 87, one shot ahead of Peters Twp.’s Ella McRoberts.
Butler’s Paige Scott won a playoff for the fifth and final berth into the state final after finishing with 91.
Joyce sprinkled “difficult” and “hard” throughout her post-match interview.
“This course is so difficult. Putting is so hard here. Reading the greens and getting them right is difficult. If you don’t get the line right, it can go 15 feet by the hole,” explained Joyce. “The greens are so fast. They’re definitely the fastest I’ve played.”
Joyce had trouble from the start when her opening tee shot went left into high grass. She was unable to locate the ball, so she had to take a drop and a stroke penalty.
Joyce scrambled for bogey.
Unfortunately, Laurel Highlands coach Louis Gonzalez’s daughter came across the ball later in the day, perched in a playable position.
Joyce hit two solid shots and two good putts for par on the second hole, but had trouble finding the third green.
The junior had an uphill chip of around 25 yards to a green that sloped from the pin off into the fairway. Joyce’s shot fell short, and slowly, painstakingly, creeped off the green and like a snowball picking up steam, kept rolling back at her, until the ball nearly settled back in its original spot.
Unfortunately, Joyce did the same on the next shot. When she finally found the bottom of the cup, Joyce carded an eight.
But, she recovered on the next hole with a chip-in for par. Another par followed, although she a double bogey and two bogeys over the final four holes to go out in 46.
Gusty winds added to the difficulty of the course.
“I wish it wasn’t so windy. The wind would take my ball 20 feet to the right or 20 feet to the left,” said Joyce.
Joyce opened the back with a par, but carded four bogeys, one double bogey and two triple bogeys over the next seven holes. Then, she closed out her round with a birdie.
“I finished strong,” Joyce said with a smile.
Joyce said she was not anxious playing for the district championship.
“I wasn’t nervous. I’ve played with these people in tournaments all summer,” said Joyce. “But, I never played a course this hard.”
Rugola also hit a wayward tee shot as she opened the tournament, but recovered with bogey. She then followed with a pair of pars and a birdie to sit at even-par through four holes.
“My birdie on No. 4 was a great putt,” explained Rugola. “Then, I had a good bogey on No. 5.
“On the par-3 (No. 6), I had a three-putt (for bogey). That’s where it really started to go downhill,” said Rugola. “The first nine holes, I scrambled to shoot what I did.
“The putting killed me on the back. It just tore me up.”
Rugola played the front in 6-over 43 and the back in 14-over 52.
Rugola was thankful to be playing at Oakmont for more than just the opportunity for a district medal after undergoing shoulder surgery last winter.
“At the end of the day, I want to win. If not win, then I want to qualify (for states),” said an emotional Rugola. “The opportunity to play here ... I didn’t think I’d play golf at all this year.”
By the time Kinneer made her first par, on the fourth hole, the junior was 8-over.
“It was okay, but then my putting went,” said Kinneer. “I couldn’t find the right read. Then, I couldn’t figure it out from there.
“My long game was working. I couldn’t get my short game close enough to make a putt.”
The par settled Kinneer down a little, playing holes 4-9 at 6-over with a couple pars. But, she had a tough close to the championship with a 10 and a couple double bogeys after she made par on No. 15.
“I was feeling good (to close out the front nine),” said Kinneer. “The last three holes on the back were a little rough.”
Kinneer is looking forward to a return trip to the district final.
“It’s enough to want me to come back and correct (her finish) a little bit,” added Kinneer.
Kinneer’s fall season isn’t over, though, because she’s the starting goalkeeper on the Lady Falcons’ undefeated soccer team. She pitched a shutout in the first half of Wednesday’s 18-0 win, and then played the field in the second half, even though coach Jeff Puskar wanted her to sit in preparation for the golf championship.
“Soccer is happening. It’s something to keep me going,” said Kinneer, who had her first assist of the season. “I’m a little stubborn. I didn’t want to sit down and take it easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.