Uniontown graduate Danae Rugola led the Youngstown State women's golf team to an eighth-place finish Tuesday in the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Mich.
The junior finished tied for ninth place with a three-round total of 9-over 225 (71-80-74). Rugola's 1-under 71 in the first round was her season-best score, finishing with two birdies, a bogey and 15 pars.
The Penguins finished eighth with a team score of 932. YSU shot 307 and 312 on Monday's opening day, and closed with 313 in Tuesday's final round.
