Youngstown State fifth-year senior Danae Rugola matched her career-low round for medalist honors Saturday at the YSU Kickoff tournament. The Uniontown graduate shot 4-under 68, tying the fifth-lowest 18-hole round in the program's history.

Youngstown State fifth-year senior Danae Rugola started the season strong Saturday by tying a career-low round for medalist honors in the YSU Kickoff at Mill Creek Golf Course.

