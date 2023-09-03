Youngstown State fifth-year senior Danae Rugola started the season strong Saturday by tying a career-low round for medalist honors in the YSU Kickoff at Mill Creek Golf Course.
The Uniontown graduate finished with 4-under 68 to earn medalist honors for the third time in her career. The round is tied for the fifth-lowest 18-hole score in program history and is tied for the fourth-lowest round in relation to par.
Rugola, along with former teammate Katlyn Shutt, are the only golfers to shoot 68 or lower in three or more rounds.
Youngstown State won the team title with a total of 1-under 288. Northern Kentucky was second with 313.
Adena Rugola, a sophomore, matched the low round of her college career with 2-over 74 for fifth place.
Vulcan Invitational -- Laurel Highlands graduate Emily Buwawa and teammate Elisa Rugiero were voted onto the all-tournament team after helping California (Pa.) go undefeated in its volleyball tournament.
The Vulcans went 3-0 with wins over West Virginia Wesleyan, Ohio Dominican and Bloomsburg.
Buwawa, playing as libero, tied for the team lead with 43 digs. She had 13 digs in the 3-2 win against West Virginia Wesleyan, 10 digs in a 3-2 win over Ohio Dominican, and a team-high 20 digs and five assists in a 3-2 victory over Bloomsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.