Uniontown graduate Danae Rugola wasn’t able to hold the momentum of Monday’s second round, but still had a top-5 finish Tuesday after the final round of the Nevel Meade Collegiate tournament.
Rugola shot to the top of the leaderboard Monday afternoon after posting a 4-under 68 in the second of two rounds at Nevel Meade Golf Course. The Youngstown State sophomore finished with six birdies and two bogeys.
Rugola carded a 4-over 76 in the opening round to close the first day at even-par 144. Rugola had three birdies and seven bogeys.
Rugola finished with a 7-over 79 in the third and final round to slip into a three-way tie for fifth place. She didn’t card a birdie, finishing with five bogeys and a double bogey.
The Penguins won the team title with a three-round total 27-over-par 891 after shooting 14-over 302 in the final round. Youngstown State led the team standings with a two-round total of 13-over 589, 13 strokes lower than Central Michigan.
Oakland’s Amalia Shahzan was the individual champion with a three-round total of 1-over 217 (72-73-72). Youngstown State’s Puthita Khuanrudee and Oakland’s Veronica tied for second with 2-over 218.
The Penguins’ Katlyn Shutt was fourth with a three-round total of 3-over 219.
