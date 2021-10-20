Uniontown graduate Danae Rugola tied for 15th place Tuesday to pace Youngstown State University at the Dayton Flyer Invitational.
The junior finished with a two-round score of 151 (76-75) at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio.
Rugola had 11 pars and one birdie in the first round, and did the same in the second round.
The finish was Rugola’s third top-15 finish in four events in the fall season. She has been the medalist for the Penguins in all four events.
The Penguins placed 10th with a team score of 626 (317-309). The University of Indianapolis won the team competition with a two-round score of 589.
Ohio State’s Alexis Phadungmartvorakul earned medalist honors 1-under 139 (67-72), four strokes lower than Indianapolis’ Anna Kramer (70-73).
Youngstown State will conclude its fall season on Oct. 25-26 with the Palmetto Intercollegiate hosted by College of Charleston at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Turtle Point Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.