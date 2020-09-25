Adena Rugola cruised through the Section 2-AAA qualifier Thursday with a 2-over 74 to earn a berth into the WPIAL Girls Class AAA Individual Golf Championship at Oakmont Country Club.
The Uniontown junior went out in 1-over 37 and played the back at Scenic Valley Golf Course in the same score. The target score was 89.
“It was an extremely good round. I was solid all the way through,” said Rugola. “I hit 6-iron and my hybrid off the tee. I hit four drivers all day.
“My approach shots, from 80-120 yards, were deadly today. Every shot on the green was 10 feet or closer.
“The greens were lightning. I wanted two putts on every hole, and that’s what I did. I had one 3-putt and one birdie (on No. 8, a par-3).”
Rugola had a basic approach to the qualifier.
“For me, I told myself not to worry about Oakmont until I get there. I just wanted to shoot the target score,” said Rugola. “You were consistently rooting for the girls in your group.”
Walking 18 holes on the undulating layout of Scenic Valley was taxing on Rugola.
“The course was brutal. Physically, it was brutal to walk,” explained Rugola. “After not doing anything (after her shoulder surgery earlier in the year), I was getting definitely tired.”
Boys golf
Fort Cherry 225, Bentworth 260 — The section-leading Rangers cruised to a win over the visiting Bearcats at Fort Cherry Golf Course.
Bentworth’s Austin Marshalek shared medalist honors with even-par 35. Cede Smith (51), Nathan Coski (46), Aaron Woodhouse (59), and Sydney Czyzewski (66) also scored for the Bearcats (2-8, 2-10).
Fort Cherry’s Matt Lacek shared medalist honors with 35. Sam Schuman (41), Parker Muhleman (47), Braden Dambrowski (47), and AJ Tarolli (55) counted for the Rangers (10-1, 10-2).
Charleroi 228, Beth-Center 238 — The Cougars won their second Section 8-AA match of the year with a road win at Chippewa Golf Course.
Charleroi’s Nick Summers shared medalist honors with a 41. Will Wagner (43), Madison Duhon (49), Eliot Lenhart (51), and Colton Polander (44) also scored for Cougars. Zach Usher’s 54 did not count.
The Bulldogs’ Blake Shashura also shot 41. JJ Paternoster (50), Gavin Durkin (51), Gianna Peterson (48), and Chase Melanosky (48) rounded out the scoring for Beth-Center (0-11, 2-11).
Waynesburg Central 194, Frazier 217 — The Raiders maintained a share of first place in Section 8-AA with a home win at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Hayden Church was medalist for Waynesburg (7-1, 7-1) with 4-over 37. Evan Davis (40), Matt Ankrom (38), Hudson Boris (40), and Braden Benke (39) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
Chase Hazelbaker led the Commodores (6-3, 6-4) with a 6-over 39. Nixon Erdely (41), Noah Usher (42), Jay Thompson (54), and Dylan Roebuck (54) also counted for Frazier.
Girls golf
Indiana 190, Connellsville 221 — The Lady Falcons lost a Section 3-AAA match on the road at Indiana Country Club.
Maddie Kinneer was the low golfer for Connellsville with 51. Abby Tikey (59), Paiton Ulery (54), and Sydney Gillott (57) also counted for the Lady Falcons.
Sydney Brice (47), Hannah Reilly (49), Sara Kane (46), and Ally Conrad (48) scored for Indiana.
Girls volleyball
West Greene 3, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Pioneers held off the Lady Maples Wednesday night for a Section 2-A victory.
Krista Wilson (10 kills, 10 aces), Ella Meaner (6 kills, 13 digs), Taylor Dusenberry (6 kills, 11 digs), and Macee Cree (15 assists) had solid individual performances for Mapletown (0-1, 0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.