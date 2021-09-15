Danae Rugola was pretty excited about her play at the Roseann Schwartz Invitational, and rightfully so.
The Youngstown State junior and Uniontown graduate finished with a two-day total of 146 (73-73) to finish in a three-way tie with Akron's Jenn David and Abbie Pearce.
"I know how hard it is to win a golf tournament, let alone a college tournament," explained Rugola.
The first tiebreaker was the lowest score in the second round, eliminating Pearce.
The second tiebreaker was scores from the 18th hole played going backwards. Rugola birdied her 18th hole, but carded a double bogey on her 17th hole, No. 13.
"That was my worst hole by far," said Rugola.
Rugola's finish helped the host Penguins' Red team finish second with a team total of 598 (306-292) at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. Akron won the team title with 590 (297-293).
Rugola's 73 in the second round included 10 pars and four birdies.
"I was 3-over after six holes and 3-over after 10 holes. I saved my score. I grinded it out," said Rugola, noting she had back-to-back birdies down the stretch.
Rugola was pleased with her play over the two days.
"I was striking the ball really good. When I did miss a shot, I was able to recover from it," said Rugola. "I've been working on my driver. I used to hit it really high and it stops (on the fairway). Now, I'm working on roll and getting distance. I'm really excited about that.
"My proximity to the hole is good, getting a lot better. My putting is really good. I'm confident with that."
Rugola was also pleased with the consistency on her scorecard.
"My goal was to complete tournaments without a blowout round," said Rugola.
Teammate Christina Lewis tied for fifth place with a two-round score of 148 (76-72). Madie Smithco finished in 12th place with a two-round 151 (80-71) and Lizzie Saur fired a two-round total of 153 (77-76) to finish in a tie for 15th.
Youngstown State returns to action in the fall portion of the schedule on Oct. 4-5 with the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Ypsilanti, Mich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.