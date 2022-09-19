Youngstown State senior Danae Rugola tied for fourth place Sunday in the Nittany Lion Invitational held on the Penn State Blue Course.
Rugola ties for 4th with career-best score
- By the Herald-Standard
Monday, September 19, 2022 2:17 AM
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 2:13 am
Youngstown State senior Danae Rugola tied for fourth place Sunday in the Nittany Lion Invitational held on the Penn State Blue Course.
The Uniontown graduate finished with a career-best three-round score of 1-over 217 (71-71-75). Rugola's score tied for the third-lowest 54-hole score in the history of the program. She was 2-under 142 on Saturday's opening day and closed with 3-over in Sunday's final round.
The Penguins finished with a three-round team score of 890 (300-294-296), the second-lowest in program history, for fourth place. Host Penn State finished first with 3-under 861.
Toledo's Amelia Lee was medalist with 7-under 209 (68-71-70). Richmond's Hannah Lydic was second with 213.
