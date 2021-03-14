The Giant Center at Hershey wasn't packed like it usually is for the PIAA Wrestling Championships this year. Precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that.
It's too bad, because the 172-pound Class AA final between Frazier's Rune Lawrence and Penns Valley's Malachi DuVall would've brought the house down, according to Commodores coach Buck Watkins.
"They both wanted to win so badly, they left it all out there and put on a show for the fans," Watkins said.
It was Lawrence, the outstanding freshman, who came up with the winning move, lifting DuVall and twisting him to the mat for two back points with seven seconds left to break a 7-7 tie and give him a 9-7 decision and the gold medal.
"It was just great wrestling, by both guys," Watkins said. "If there would've been a whole crowd of people there like in years past I think that match would've gotten a standing ovation. There were a lot of great matches in the finals and that one was one of the top ones."
Lawrence (28-1) became the 46th freshman to win a state title and the second Frazier wrestler to claim a gold medal, joining his brother Thayne Lawrence, who won two PIAA championships.
"Thayne was there to support his brother," Watkins said of the 2020 Frazier graduate who now wrestles for Lehigh. "Obviously, that meant a lot to Rune."
It was the third meeting between Lawrence and DuVall in the 2021 postseason.
Each was a tightly contested battle won by Lawrence, who trailed in all three. He recorded a pin with 23 seconds left in the South West AA Regional final, then scored a takedown and back points to earn a 9-4 sudden victory in the West AA Super Regional final after tying the match with a late flurry to force overtime.
In the PIAA final, Lawrence took a 2-0 lead with a takedown 45 seconds into the match. DuVall (16-3) hit a reverse and Lawrence escaped to give the latter a 3-2 lead after one period.
Lawrence got an immediate escape in the the second period and then a takedown for a 6-2 lead.
Seemingly in command, the situation suddenly changed drastically for Lawrence when DuVall scored another reverse with 35 seconds left in the period and then hit a headlock that left Lawrence fighting for survival.
DuVall earned three nearfall points but gave one penalty point back to Lawrence to leave the match tied at 7-7 heading into the third.
"Rune got caught in a bad position," Watkins said. "He got headlocked and could've possibly got pinned but kept fighting, and the kid's hands kind of slipped and the headlock became illegal, that's what stopped it.
"You knew the kid was going to go all out. It was his last high school match ever so he was going to bring the kitchen sink. He did. He never quit wrestling and neither did Rune."
Working from the bottom in the third period, DuVall fought hard in an attempt to get the escape that would give him the lead. Lawrence never relented and controlled the senior from the top until hitting his winning move in the waning moments.
"He got to his feet and tried to roll and Rune ended up catching him," Watkins said.
Watkins then got the surprise of his life as Lawrence rushed over to greet him after having his hand raised. Lawrence lifted the fourth-year coach up and swung him to the mat for a takedown in a unique celebration.
"Yeah, I wasn't expecting that," Watkins said with a chuckle. "We tease each other about him throwing me and I said it'll never happen. Then he ran over, I was just going to give him a hug. He lifted me up and said, 'You're getting thrown!'"
Watkins thought it best not to resist his hyped-up state champion.
"So in that split second I let my body go limp and I got thrown to my back," Watkins said.
Watkins would gladly take part in a similar joyous reaction three more times in the future.
Lawrence only had to win three matches under this year's scaled-down event to claim gold. He pinned Ethan Gush of Muncy at 5:41 in the quarterfinals, then edged Benjamin Haubert of Palisades, 1-0, in the semifinals with an early escape in the second period. Lawrence rode Haubert out the entire third period to secure the win.
Haubert's brother, ironically, is a teammate of Thayne Lawrence's at Lehigh.
"On our half of the bracket we had not seen any of the kids that Rune wrestled," Watkins pointed out. "You didn't really know what to expect. After the semifinal match Rune came off the mat like he'd lost. He said, 'I wrestled terrible.' My response was, 'It doesn't matter, you overcame and you got your hand raised.'
"That's the ultimate goal in wrestling, to get you hand raised. I don't care if he wins by a pin or wins by a point, at the end of the day if you get your hand raised then you were successful."
Rune is on track to top his brother, who earned a third-place medal as a freshman and gold medals as a sophomore and junior before settling for a silver last year in an extremely controversial final.
Having state champions always gives a boost to the Commodores' wrestling program.
"Absolutely," Watkins said. "The first year (2018) I became head coach we had five guys. Last year we were up to 11 or 12. This year had 14-15-16. So we've grown. We lose two seniors but we're going to gain five guys and two of them wrestle all year round in our middle school program and were PJW state qualifiers.
"That makes a big difference. We have other guys who are starting to wrestle year-round in our program. That's the dedication of the parents as well. We have great support from our community, school board, administration, all the faculty. I couldn't be more thankful for that. It makes things run easier. The kids want to be part of it when people are winning."
