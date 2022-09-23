The running game is still the focus of most teams in WPIAL football and when it comes to the elite rushers so far this season the top three are all local players.
Atop that list is West Greene junior Colin Brady who has already gone over the 1,000-yard mark in just four games with 83 carries for 1,032.
Second is Mount Pleasant senior Robbie Labuda at 756 yards on 60 attempts. Mapletown senior Landan Stevenson is third with 728 yards on just 48 carries.
Stevenson has the top average per carry of the group at 15.2 yards with Labuda at 12.6 and Brady at 12.4.
All three will be in action at 7 tonight when Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off.
The undefeated Maples (1-0, 4-0), who have started 4-0 for the first time since 1997, host Carmichaels (1-0, 3-1) in an important Tri-County South Conference battle of Greene County rivals.
The Maples, who will be celebrating homecoming, haven’t beaten the Mikes since 2014 when they won 30-2 at Carmichaels, although the teams didn’t play in 2018 or 2019.
Mapletown is one of only three area teams yet to lose after four weeks of play, joining California and Elizabeth Forward.
The Vikings, who have won three straight after an season-opening loss to Greensburg Central Catholic, travel to Freeport in a non-conference class of 3-1 teams.
The Pioneers (0-1, 0-4) have yet to win despite Brady’s exploits and will shoot for victory No. 1 against visiting Bentworth (0-1, 2-2) in a TCS meeting.
The rest of the slate features seven section clashes and seven non-conference matchups.
One of the most intriguing of the latter has Belle Vernon (1-2) at Thomas Jefferson (3-1) in a battle of former conference foes. The Leopards, who face a brutal non-conference schedule, are on a rare two-game losing streak after falling to McKeesport and Penn-Trafford.
In the Big Seven Conference, Laurel Highlands (0-1, 2-2) faces a key contest against Latrobe (0-1, 2-2) at Latrobe Memorial Stadium after losing its conference opener at home to McKeesport last week, while Connellsville (0-1, 1-3) hosts Ringgold (0-0, 0-4) at Falcon Stadium which is still undergoing renovations.
In other Tri-County South games, California (1-0, 4-0) travels to Monessen (1-0, 2-2) and Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 3-2) hosts Beth-Center (0-1, 1-3).
In Alleghany Conference play, Yough (1-0, 2-2) takes a two-game winning streak into Burrell (0-1, 3-1) and Waynesburg Centrtal (0-1, 0-4) hosts McGuffey (1-0, 3-1).
In the Eastern Conference, it’s homecoming night at Frazier (0-1, 0-4) as the Commodores host Riverview (0-1, 1-3).
Two of Fayette County’s three independent teams will be on the road.
Uniontown (2-2) hosts Valley (0-4) while Brownsville (0-3) travels to Shadyside (0-5) in Ohio. In a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff in Cumberland, Maryland, Albert Gallatin (2-2) takes on Allegany (1-2).
Elizabeth Forward (4-0) looks for a fifth consecutive win when in travels to Butler High School to face Knoch (0-4) in a non-section game.
The rest of the non-conference schedule has Southmoreland (2-2), which has won two in a row, at Deer Lakes (1-3) and Jeannette (1-3) going to Charleroi (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.